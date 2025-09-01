Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the group stage matches of the CAFA Nations Cup will take place on Tuesday at the "Majmuasi" Stadium in Tashkent, where Oman will face Kyrgyzstan. Both teams started the tournament with draws and are now eager to secure their first victory to boost their chances of advancing from the group. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash.

Match preview

Oman comes into this game on a winless run—three matches without a victory and only two goals scored while conceding five. The team showed fighting spirit against Uzbekistan, taking the lead through Nasser Al-Rawahi, but couldn't hold on to the advantage. The main issue for Ivan Bryukhov's side is poor finishing, as they haven't scored more than one goal in a match in 2025.

Nevertheless, the "Reds" have attacking potential and play with discipline at the back, allowing them to remain competitive even against stronger opponents. Their experience from the inaugural CAFA Nations Cup, where they finished third, gives them added confidence. It's crucial to improve attacking cohesion and try to break down the opposition early in the first half.

Kyrgyzstan has shown stability in recent matches but has struggled to secure decisive wins. The "White Falcons" are unbeaten in four straight games, but three of those have ended in draws. In the match against Turkmenistan, the team showed character, quickly equalizing thanks to a goal from Joel Kojo, but couldn't turn the tide in their favor. This shows that the Kyrgyz side can put up resistance, though they still lack sharpness in the final third.

On the other hand, the team maintains fighting spirit and tries to play as pragmatically as possible. Defense remains an issue—they've conceded at least once in four of their last five matches. Still, the four-match unbeaten streak suggests Kyrgyzstan has found some balance and will be ready to challenge Oman. With enough defensive focus, they have a shot at all three points.

Probable lineups

Oman : Al-Mukhaini, Al-Busaidi, Al-Musalami, Al Khamisi, Al Harthi, Al Mushaifri, Fawaz, Al Saidi, Al Yahmadi, Al-Rawahi, Al Ghassani

: Al-Mukhaini, Al-Busaidi, Al-Musalami, Al Khamisi, Al Harthi, Al Mushaifri, Fawaz, Al Saidi, Al Yahmadi, Al-Rawahi, Al Ghassani Kyrgyzstan: Tokotaev, Mishchenko, Kichin, Kozubaev, Brausman, Jyrgalbek Uulu, Shukurov, Zarypbekov, Abdurakhmanov, Kenyebaev, Koyo

Match facts and head-to-head

Oman and Kyrgyzstan have faced each other six times: Oman has three wins, Kyrgyzstan one, and two matches ended in draws.

The last two encounters ended with identical 1-1 scores.

Five of the six head-to-head matches between these teams have featured under 2.5 goals.

Prediction

Given the form of both teams and their head-to-head history, we can expect a tense battle on the pitch with few chances. Oman is traditionally stronger, but currently struggles with scoring. Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, defends solidly but also lacks attacking spark. Another draw with minimal goals looks to be the most likely outcome.