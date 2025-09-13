The door to the squad is closed for them. Who did Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca mean?

The coach shares his vision for the squad

In a press interview, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca discussed his decisions regarding the squad he plans to use this season.

Details: The Argentine specialist revealed which players have the door to Chelsea's main roster firmly shut as long as he is in charge of the London side.

Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi will absolutely not return to our squad

This decision was made by the coach during the off-season, and he has remained steadfast ever since. During the summer transfer window, neither player managed to secure a move to another club, meaning they are likely to spend the autumn and winter without any game time.

Last season, Axel Disasi made 27 appearances for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His contract runs until June 2029. Sterling, meanwhile, played in 28 matches, netting once and recording five assists. His deal is valid until the summer of 2027.



