Main News Football news The date of the match between Marseille and Lyon is known. It was canceled due to fan attacks

Football news Today, 05:52
The French Professional Football League Committee has set the final date for the postponed match of the 10th round of the local championship between the clubs Marseille and Lyon.

It is already known for sure that the meeting will take place on December 6 at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille. The match will start at 21:00 European time.

Let us remind you that initially these teams were supposed to meet at the end of October, but the match was canceled due to the behavior of Marseille fans.

Fans of a local team attacked a bus carrying Lyon players and coaches, throwing stones and other objects at it.

As a result of the attack, Lyon head coach Fabio Grosso was injured by glass fragments and started bleeding. After the game he received six stitches.

Grosso's assistant, Raffaele Longo, was also injured.

Based on the results of 10 rounds of the French Championship, Marseille is in ninth place in the standings, while Lyon is in last, 20th place.

