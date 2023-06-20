The Czech Republic won a crushing victory over Montenegro

The Czech national team achieved a convincing victory in an away friendly match against the Montenegro national team, winning with a score of 4-1.

The goals for the Czech team were scored by Miroslav Hýbšle, Michal Sadílek, Lukáš Provod, and Adam Hložek. The only goal for the hosts was scored by Drilon Cemaj.

Montenegro - Czech Republic: 1-4 (0-1)

Goals: Hýbšle 28 - 0-1, Sadílek 57 - 0-2, Cemaj 66 - 1-2, Provod 75 - 1-3, Hložek 85 - 1-4

Montenegro: Šarkić, Vukčević, Tomasević, Savić, Milović (Bubanja 46), Radunović, Bakic (Cemaj 59), Savicević (Radulović 46), Janković (Lončar 46), Mugoša (Krstović 58), Osmanagić (Bakić 77).

Czech Republic: Vaclík, Brabec, Štřonati, Zima, Zelený (Jugas 46), Douděra, Souček, Sadílek (Sadílek 76), Zmrhal (Provod 46), Chéry (Hložek 70), Hýbšle (Matoušek 85).