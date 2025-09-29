"The conflict between Allegri and Ibrahimovic cost Milan the Scudetto" - Marco Amelia

The former Rossoneri goalkeeper shares an intriguing story.

Details: In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, 43-year-old former Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia revealed details about his time with the Rossoneri and shared his opinion on why the team missed out on the title in the 2011/12 season:

It all came down to the clash between Allegri and Ibrahimovic in the Champions League. In the round of 16, we won the first leg 4-0, but in the return match, Allegri left two goalkeepers on the bench (back then, six substitutes were allowed), which for Zlatan meant a losing mentality. We lost 0-3, thanks to a miracle from Abbiati in the final minutes, but still advanced. Max came back from the interview laughing, and Zlatan took it badly and sharply pointed it out to him. For me, something broke that day: we were 10 points ahead of Juventus and still let the title slip away. That was also the season of Muntari's famous goal—the biggest injustice of my career.

That year, Milan got past Arsenal in the Champions League last 16, demolishing the Londoners 4-0 in the first leg, but in the second leg, the Gunners nearly pulled off a comeback, scoring three unanswered goals against Milan. That season, Allegri's men also squandered a massive 10-point lead in the title race, handing the gold medals to Juventus.

Marco Amelia joined Milan on loan from Genoa in 2009, but by 2011 he had become a permanent Rossoneri player, with Milan paying €3.5 million for his transfer.

In 2017, Amelia announced his retirement, with his last club being Italian side Vicenza.

