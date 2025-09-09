RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news The captain returns to the ship! Abdeslam Ouaddou back with Orlando Pirates after car accident

The captain returns to the ship! Abdeslam Ouaddou back with Orlando Pirates after car accident

The team is reunited with their coach.
Football news Today, 08:29
Hugo Broos at Bafana training https://x.com/diskifans

Thank goodness there were no serious injuries.

Details: In the build-up to the MTN8 final, Orlando Pirates fans received great news: head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, 46, has returned to lead the squad.

Ouaddou, who was recovering after last week's car accident, was spotted with his right arm in a cast as he took charge of a session at Rand Stadium. The coach appeared fully up to speed, issuing instructions to his players as the team continued their preparations for Saturday's showdown in Mbombela.

While the Pirates were set to hold an official press conference at Rand Stadium this afternoon, Ouaddou was present for the team's final touches ahead of the big match.

At this stage, it looks likely the coach will be able to lead the team in Saturday's final against Stellenbosch at Mbombela Stadium.

Reminder: Terrible news: Orlando Pirates team involved in accident while returning from Gqeberha

