Fourth consecutive title. Orlando Pirates clinch MTN8 Cup victory

"The Buccaneers" secure their first trophy under Waddou
Football news Today, 14:37
On Saturday, September 13, the final match of the MTN8 Cup took place in South Africa.

Stepping onto the pitch at Mbombela Stadium were the Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch. Remarkably, the two sides were meeting in a repeat of last year's final, where the Buccaneers celebrated victory thanks to goals from Saleng, Mabasa, and Mofokeng.

Ninety minutes weren’t enough to separate the rivals. The match went into extra time, and within the first 15 minutes, the Buccaneers put the result beyond doubt, before netting a third goal after the brief break. Tshegofatso Mabasa bagged a brace, while another precise strike came courtesy of Tshepang Moremi.

This MTN8 Cup triumph marks the fourth consecutive success for Waddou’s side. Orlando have been unstoppable in the tournament since 2022. In the club’s history, this is already their 14th title, with only their eternal rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, boasting more (15).

