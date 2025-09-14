Pirates hit the jackpot: how much did the MTN8 winners earn

Prize fund of the tournament revealed

Orlando Pirates have clinched the MTN8 Cup for the fourth consecutive time. In the final, Jose Riveiro's side overcame Stellenbosch.

The match ended level in regular time, but then the Pirates completely seized control: substitute players Tshepang Moremi and Tshegofatso Mabasa found the back of the net.

In addition to the trophy, the Buccaneers pocketed an impressive reward of 10 million rand. All other tournament participants, including runners-up Stellenbosch, received 1 million rand each.

As a reminder, the MTN8 Cup is contested annually by the top 8 teams of the previous South African Premiership season. The most decorated club remains Kaizer Chiefs, who have lifted the trophy 15 times.