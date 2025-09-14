RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Pirates hit the jackpot: how much did the MTN8 winners earn

Pirates hit the jackpot: how much did the MTN8 winners earn

Prize fund of the tournament revealed
Football news Today, 15:31
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Pirates hit the jackpot: how much did the MTN8 winners earn Photo: x.com/orlandopirates

Orlando Pirates have clinched the MTN8 Cup for the fourth consecutive time. In the final, Jose Riveiro's side overcame Stellenbosch.

The match ended level in regular time, but then the Pirates completely seized control: substitute players Tshepang Moremi and Tshegofatso Mabasa found the back of the net.

In addition to the trophy, the Buccaneers pocketed an impressive reward of 10 million rand. All other tournament participants, including runners-up Stellenbosch, received 1 million rand each.

As a reminder, the MTN8 Cup is contested annually by the top 8 teams of the previous South African Premiership season. The most decorated club remains Kaizer Chiefs, who have lifted the trophy 15 times.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
MTN 8 Cup South Africa MTN 8 Cup South Africa Table MTN 8 Cup South Africa Fixtures MTN 8 Cup South Africa Predictions
Related Game News
Fourth consecutive title. Orlando Pirates clinch MTN8 Cup victory Football news Yesterday, 14:37 Fourth consecutive title. Orlando Pirates clinch MTN8 Cup victory
Hugo Broos at Bafana training Football news 09 sep 2025, 08:29 The captain returns to the ship! Abdeslam Ouaddou back with Orlando Pirates after car accident
Related Team News
The Pirates have already rejected three offers! Mofokeng's desired destination revealed Football news Yesterday, 16:59 The Pirates have already rejected three offers! Mofokeng's desired destination revealed
Is a European transfer in the works? Mbekezeli Mbokazi attracts interest from European clubs Transfer news Yesterday, 12:28 Is a European transfer in the works? Mbekezeli Mbokazi attracts interest from European clubs
Mofokeng with the award for best player of the match Football news 12 sep 2025, 05:02 Development is worth more than money! Relebohile Mofokeng rejects offer from Russian league
Monapule Saleng as part of Orbit College Football news 11 sep 2025, 09:32 A bizarre situation! Fake Orbit College account issues apology to Monnapule Saleng, but the club denies any involvement
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 13, 2025 Football news 11 sep 2025, 06:00 Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 13, 2025
Related Tournament News
MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Yesterday, 14:51 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament
Two weeks to the final. All tickets for the Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch clash sold out Football news 02 sep 2025, 09:56 Two weeks to the final. All tickets for the Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch clash sold out
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores