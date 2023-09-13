The Brazilian national team forward said that he needs help from a psychologist

RU RU NG NG
Photo: FIFA Twitter

Tottenham and Brazil national team striker Richarlison did not hide it and admitted that he should see a psychologist.

According to the football player, he feels happy on the football field, but some events outside the game affect his condition.

“I feel happy on the field, I try to help the team. But sometimes things don't go as planned. I think it has to do with what happens off the field that gets in the way for me. Even if you strive to do everything right, things may not go as expected. The last five months have been quite hectic for me off the field. Now everything is fine at home, and those people who only thought about my money have left,” he said.

The Brazilian admitted that he would contact a specialist upon his return to England. According to the footballer, this will help him become stronger.

Richarlison believes that after talking with a psychologist, everything will work out.

Interestingly, his teammate Rodrigo recently spoke about his communication with a psychologist.

