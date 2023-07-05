EN RU
The Brazilian from Manchester United could join the club from Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 12:43
Midfielder Fred Rodrigues from Manchester United and the Brazilian national team could move to a club in Saudi Arabia, according to MailSport.

According to the source, several Saudi clubs, whose names are not mentioned, have shown interest in the player. The Saudis are prepared to make a financially attractive offer to the Brazilian. Manchester United is willing to sell the 30-year-old player but expects a certain amount in return.

Fred has been playing for Manchester United since the summer of 2018, after transferring from Shakhtar Donetsk. The transfer fee amounted to €59 million. In the previous season, the Brazilian midfielder played 56 matches in all competitions for the English club, scoring six goals and providing six assists. His contract with Manchester United is valid until the summer of 2024.

It is worth noting that in the previous season, Manchester United finished in third place in the English Premier League standings. As a result, the English club secured a direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

