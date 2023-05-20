The bosses of Juventus are angry with Allegri

The elimination of Juventus from the Europa League was heavily criticized by the club's management and the players. It became clear after this event that the Turin team would not bring home any trophies this season.

Insider Nicolò Schira reports that the Juventus management had high hopes for winning the Europa League, and after the team's defeat in Spain, club director Francesco Calvo expressed his disappointment with head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

In particular, the Juventus executives are dissatisfied with the team's performance in the second leg of the semi-final against Sevilla (1-2).