The best transfer of the 2023-24 season has been announced

Football news Today, 11:11
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Goal has released its ranking of the best transfers for the 2023-24 season.

Topping the list is Álex Grimaldo, who signed with Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent. This season, he scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists. In second place is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also signed as a free agent with Marseille, scoring 17 goals and making four assists. Third is Alexander Sørloth, who transferred from Leipzig to Villarreal for £8.5 million, netting 23 goals and providing six assists in 33 matches.

The top five also include Girona forward Artem Dovbyk, who transferred from Dnipro-1 for £6.6 million, and Victor Boniface, who moved from Union to Bayer for £17 million.

Goal's top 10 best transfers are as follows:

  1. Álex Grimaldo – to Bayer Leverkusen (free agent);
  2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – to Marseille (free agent);
  3. Alexander Sørloth – from Leipzig to Villarreal for £8.5 million;
  4. Artem Dovbyk – from Dnipro-1 to Girona for £6.6 million;
  5. Victor Boniface – from Union to Bayer for £17 million;
  6. Viktor Gyökeres – from Coventry to Sporting for £17 million;
  7. Marcus Thuram – to Inter (free agent);
  8. Jude Bellingham – from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for £88 million;
  9. Riccardo Calafiori – from Basel to Bologna for £3.4 million;
  10. Granit Xhaka – from Arsenal to Bayer for £21.4 million.

Additionally, ESPN has published an updated ranking of the best pound-for-pound boxers.

