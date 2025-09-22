RU RU ES ES FR FR
The best! Official: PSG are the top team of the 2024/25 season

The best! Official: PSG are the top team of the 2024/25 season

No one could come close to the greatness of the Parisians.
Football news Today, 16:14
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The best! Official: PSG are the top team of the 2024/25 season Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images

A well-deserved reward for the world's best club.

Details: At today's Ballon d'Or ceremony, the best team in the world for the 2024/25 season was also named, and that honor went to France's PSG.

Under Luis Enrique, the team delivered a phenomenal, historic campaign: their first-ever Champions League triumph, victories in the UEFA Super Cup, the French league title, the French Cup and Super Cup, plus a run to the FIFA Club World Cup final—all these achievements rightfully establish PSG as the standout team of the past season.

No other European club came close to matching the Parisians. Bravo!

Reminder: Official! Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper of the 2024/25 season

