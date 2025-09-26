The best of the 21st century: Kane needed the fewest matches to reach 100 goals

A sensational striker.

In the fifth round of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich hosted Werder Bremen, and the match featured a milestone moment for one of their stars.

Details: Late in the first half, Harry Kane struck from the penalty spot to open the scoring. Twenty minutes later, he doubled his tally, registering his 99th and 100th goals for Bayern. The English forward has now played 104 matches for the Bavarians, also contributing 29 assists.

Moreover, he reached the 100-goal mark in fewer matches than any other player in the top five European leagues in the 21st century.

Fewest games needed to score 100 goals for a top five European side in the 21st century:



◉ 104 - Harry Kane (Bayern)

◎ 105 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

◎ 105 - Erling Haaland (Man City)



The record has been broken. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Bpfvr1hCP0 — Squawka (@Squawka) September 26, 2025

On August 11, 2023, Tottenham Hotspur finalized Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich. The four-year deal cost the German champions €110 million.

Reminder: Tottenham remain open to the idea of welcoming their club legend back in the future, with a potential return for Harry Kane under consideration.