The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona

Messi’s first match.

Throughout his illustrious career, Lionel Messi has reached extraordinary heights, including his triumph at the 2022 World Cup. Yet it was on this very day, October 16, that his remarkable journey truly began.

Details: Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000, but his debut at the top level came a few years later. On October 16, 2004, the Argentine forward came off the bench with eight minutes remaining in a match against Espanyol. It was his first-ever appearance for the Catalan club in La Liga.

Messi went on to spend 18 seasons with Barcelona before departing in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain. In 2023, he made another move, continuing his career with Inter Miami, where he still plays today.

✨ 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟮1 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗔𝗚𝗢: Lionel Messi made his official debut for Barcelona, in a La Liga match against Espanyol!



- 778 matches 👕

- 672 goals ⚽

- 303 assists 🅰️

- 35 trophies 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XtjpIB52Gc — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 16, 2025

Recently, Messi provided two assists in a friendly match against Puerto Rico, becoming the all-time leading assist-maker in international football history.

Reminder: the 38-year-old Argentine legend has reportedly told those close to him that he is open to returning to Barcelona — but only under one condition.