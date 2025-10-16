ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona

The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona

Messi’s first match.
Football news Today, 03:43
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona Getty Images

Throughout his illustrious career, Lionel Messi has reached extraordinary heights, including his triumph at the 2022 World Cup. Yet it was on this very day, October 16, that his remarkable journey truly began.

Details: Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000, but his debut at the top level came a few years later. On October 16, 2004, the Argentine forward came off the bench with eight minutes remaining in a match against Espanyol. It was his first-ever appearance for the Catalan club in La Liga.

Messi went on to spend 18 seasons with Barcelona before departing in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain. In 2023, he made another move, continuing his career with Inter Miami, where he still plays today.

Recently, Messi provided two assists in a friendly match against Puerto Rico, becoming the all-time leading assist-maker in international football history.

Reminder: the 38-year-old Argentine legend has reportedly told those close to him that he is open to returning to Barcelona — but only under one condition.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Chelsea may attempt to secure the signing of centre-back Eric García on a free transfer Football news Yesterday, 15:31 Chelsea may attempt to secure the signing of centre-back Eric García on a free transfer
PSG preparing new contract for Willian Pacho Football news Yesterday, 15:02 PSG preparing new contract for Willian Pacho
Unexpected move. Turkish giants target Lewandowski Transfer news Yesterday, 13:52 Unexpected move. Turkish giants target Lewandowski
Two top clubs show interest in Mexican talent Gilberto Mora Football news Yesterday, 13:28 Two top clubs show interest in Mexican talent Gilberto Mora
Barcelona furious with Lewandowski for playing full match against Lithuania Football news Yesterday, 10:55 Barcelona furious with Lewandowski for playing full match against Lithuania
Frenkie de Jong comments on his salary under the new contract Football news Yesterday, 09:56 Frenkie de Jong comments on his salary under the new contract
Related Tournament News
Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico against Real Madrid Football news 14 oct 2025, 09:28 Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico
Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves" Football news 14 oct 2025, 02:31 Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"
Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Football news 14 oct 2025, 01:49 Good news for Real! Ferland Mendy returns to training after long-term injury
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League Football news 13 oct 2025, 13:28 The time has come! Lamine Yamal returns to the main squad
Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid enters the pitch to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid Football news 13 oct 2025, 10:00 Hope for the best! Trent and Dani Carvajal could return in time for El Clásico
Lamine Yamal enjoyed a romantic holiday with rapper Nicki Nicole in Croatia Football news 12 oct 2025, 16:06 Lamine Yamal enjoyed a romantic holiday with Nicki Nicole in Croatia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores