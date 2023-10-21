The Arsenal defender said he wants to stay at the club as long as possible

Arsenal's defender, Ben White, expressed a strong desire to extend his contract with the club, as he hopes to remain with them for an extended period. The right-back still has nearly three years remaining on his current contract with the "Gunners," but last month, reports indicated that the North London team was ready to initiate negotiations for an extension.

The 26-year-old White joined Arsenal from Brighton in 2021 and has already featured in 95 matches for the club. This season, he has played every minute on the field for the "Gunners" in the Premier League and netted one goal.

When asked in an interview with Sky Sports if he wishes to prolong his contract, he replied, "Yes, of course. I want to stay at Arsenal for as long as possible, to remain at the highest level and restore this club to where it should be. It's a remarkable feeling when other teams express an interest in signing you. I still have several years on my current contract, so even discussing this is a pleasant sensation."

Arsenal will play their next match today as they visit Chelsea. After eight rounds, the "Gunners" share the top spot with Tottenham in the league standings.