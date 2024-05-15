The agent of Thomas Tuchel was observed in a meeting with the executives of Bayern Munich (PHOTO)

On Wednesday, May 15, the agent of the head coach of Bayern Munich, Olaf Mainking, was spotted in a meeting with the management of the Munich team, as reported by BILD.

As previously mentioned, Bayern Munich may reconsider its stance and retain Thomas Tuchel as the head coach for the upcoming season. This decision stems from the failure to reach an agreement with the former coach, Oliver Glasner, who recently commenced his tenure with Crystal Palace.

Consequently, Bayern failed to reach agreements with Habi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralph Rangnick, and Glasner. Negotiations did not materialize with other candidates whose names surfaced in the media.

Incidentally, Hansi Flick may once again assume the helm at Bayern Munich. However, the German tactician has stipulated two conditions to the Munich hierarchy, following the fulfillment of which he is prepared to lead the club.

It's worth noting that at the end of this season, Bayern failed to win any titles for the first time in 11 years. They are currently in second place in the Bundesliga, and in the Champions League, they were defeated by Real Madrid in the semifinals. In the German Cup, Bayern suffered a sensational exit at the hands of Saarbrücken from the Third Division.