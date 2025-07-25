That's it! Ederson's replacement found: Manchester City sign James Trafford

It seems Ederson's departure is closer than ever.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, in just a few hours Manchester City will be able to officially unveil their new goalkeeper – James Trafford.

Reports indicate that the deal between Manchester City and Burnley is in its final stages, and very soon James will officially become a Cityzen.

The transfer fee will be £40 million, while the contract duration will be announced later.

James Trafford is a product of Manchester City's academy. His journey in professional football began in the club's youth ranks, and he later played for their junior teams. In 2022, he was first loaned out to Accrington, followed by a loan spell at Bolton. The turning point in the goalkeeper's career came with his move to Burnley for €17.5 million in the summer of 2023.

Since then, Trafford has made 73 appearances for what was then his new club, keeping 31 clean sheets.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €22 million, and his current contract with Burnley runs until 2027.

