Last week, Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrated a record fourth consecutive Premier League title for the club, and today they face the FA Cup final. Despite these remarkable achievements, the Spanish specialist hinted that his tenure with the team might be drawing to a close following their top-flight triumph.

Guardiola's current contract runs until the end of the next season, but he alluded to his departure, stating, "The reality is that I am closer to leaving than staying." This outcome would mark the end of his era at Manchester City, a period during which the club secured six titles in seven years under his leadership.

Phil Foden, a club academy graduate and one of Manchester City's standout players this season, expressed his dismay in an interview with the BBC at the prospect of Guardiola's departure.

"Obviously, it would be very sad. I know no one else but him, so it will be strange when he leaves. I don't want to think too much about it. I want to enjoy what we are doing now with him."

Foden, who emerged from Manchester City's youth academy, began playing for the first team under Guardiola's guidance. Demonstrating exceptional performance early in his career, he secured a place in the starting lineup and has become an outstanding player for City this season. For his incredible achievements on the field, he has already been named Premier League Player of the Year and received the Football Writer's Award.