Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

On Saturday evening in London, at the legendary "Wembley," the winner of the FA Cup will be determined. In the decisive match, neighbors Manchester City and Manchester United will face off. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Manchester City

The "Citizens" have had an excellent season and despite fierce resistance from London's Arsenal, they finished at the top. Unfortunately, they couldn't replicate last year's success and win the Champions League. In the quarter-finals of the tournament, Guardiola's team was halted by Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, Manchester City has an excellent opportunity to add another trophy to their club museum, namely the FA Cup. On their way to the final match, Pep Guardiola's proteges defeated opponents such as Huddersfield (5:0), Tottenham (1:0), Luton (6:2), Newcastle (2:0), and Chelsea in the semifinals (1:0).

Manchester United

As for Manchester United, they have once again disappointed and failed to repeat the achievement of the previous Premier League season, nor did they qualify for the Champions League. The "Red Devils" completely missed out on European competitions. Not to mention that the Mancunians managed to finish fourth in the Champions League group stage.

Thus, the only chance for them to make it to Europe remains winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City. It's worth noting that the road to the final for Manchester United was much easier than for their opponents. Essentially, the only top club they faced was Liverpool, whom "United" defeated at home with a score of 4:3. They also defeated Wigan (2:0), Newport (4:2), Nottingham (1:0), and Coventry in the semifinals (3:3 and a win in penalties).

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Manchester City defeated their neighbors in two league matches – 3:0 away and 3:1 at the Etihad.

The teams met in the final of the previous FA Cup, where "City" secured a victory with a score of 2:1.

In the last five matches between these teams, there was a bet on "Total over 2.5."

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction

"City" is the clear favorite among bookmakers. They give odds of only 1.37 for Guardiola's team to win. We believe that both teams will score, and our bet is "Both teams to score" with odds of 1.77.