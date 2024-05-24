Tulsa vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Oakland Roots SC wont lose Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the upcoming USL Championship round will be played on Saturday at ONEOK Field, where the local Tulsa will host Oakland Roots. Here is the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

Tulsa

Mario Sanchez's team has not been particularly impressive this season and currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. In 9 matches, Tulsa has secured only two victories and suffered three defeats. They are three points behind the top eight teams.

In their last match, Tulsa played an away game against Tampa Bay and suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat. This loss extended their winless streak to three matches. Overall, in their last five rounds, Tulsa has achieved only one victory, with two losses and two draws.

Oakland Roots

Gavin Glinton's squad is fighting for a spot in the top eight and subsequent participation in the Championship playoffs. Currently, Oakland Roots occupy ninth place in the standings, trailing eighth-placed Colorado Springs by two points.

In their last match, Oakland Roots hosted OKC Energy and secured a 2-1 victory. This win was Gavin Glinton's team's first in their last five rounds. Notably, Oakland Roots have won only one of their five away matches, losing three times.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

Last season, Tulsa defeated Oakland Roots 1-0 away.

In three of the last five matches played by Oakland Roots, the bet on "Total over 2.5" was successful.

Only in two of the last five matches involving Tulsa did both teams score.

Tulsa vs Oakland Roots Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the home team, with odds of 2.23 for a Tulsa win. We suggest betting on "Oakland Roots not to lose" with odds of 1.66.