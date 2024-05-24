RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Tulsa vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Tulsa vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
FC Tulsa vs Oakland Roots SC prediction Photo: fctulsa.com / Author unknown
FC Tulsa FC Tulsa
USL Championship USA Today, 20:30 FC Tulsa - Oakland Roots SC
-
- : -
USA,
Oakland Roots SC Oakland Roots SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Oakland Roots SC wont lose
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the upcoming USL Championship round will be played on Saturday at ONEOK Field, where the local Tulsa will host Oakland Roots. Here is the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

Tulsa

Mario Sanchez's team has not been particularly impressive this season and currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. In 9 matches, Tulsa has secured only two victories and suffered three defeats. They are three points behind the top eight teams.
In their last match, Tulsa played an away game against Tampa Bay and suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat. This loss extended their winless streak to three matches. Overall, in their last five rounds, Tulsa has achieved only one victory, with two losses and two draws.

Oakland Roots

Gavin Glinton's squad is fighting for a spot in the top eight and subsequent participation in the Championship playoffs. Currently, Oakland Roots occupy ninth place in the standings, trailing eighth-placed Colorado Springs by two points.
In their last match, Oakland Roots hosted OKC Energy and secured a 2-1 victory. This win was Gavin Glinton's team's first in their last five rounds. Notably, Oakland Roots have won only one of their five away matches, losing three times.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Last season, Tulsa defeated Oakland Roots 1-0 away.
  • In three of the last five matches played by Oakland Roots, the bet on "Total over 2.5" was successful.
  • Only in two of the last five matches involving Tulsa did both teams score.

Tulsa vs Oakland Roots Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the home team, with odds of 2.23 for a Tulsa win. We suggest betting on "Oakland Roots not to lose" with odds of 1.66.

Prediction on game Oakland Roots SC wont lose
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction Euroleague Today, 12:00 Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Panathinaikos Odds: 2.12 Fenerbahce Recommended BetWinner
Venezia vs Palermo prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Venice vs Palermo prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Venezia Odds: 1.88 Palermo Bet now MelBet
Rogaska vs Gorica prediction Slovenian Cup Today, 14:30 Rogaska vs Gorica prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Rogaska Odds: 2.04 Gorica Bet now MelBet
Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction Euroleague Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Real Madrid Odds: 1.87 Olympiacos Recommended MelBet
Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction World Championship 25 may 2024, 07:20 Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Sweden Odds: 1.92 Czech Republic Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 09:37 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 09:29 Here we go. Barcelona has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 09:26 Manchester City are ready to let Ederson go and have already found a replacement for him Football news Today, 08:52 Real Madrid's key player to miss Champions League final Football news Today, 08:42 De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances Football news Today, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Today, 08:03 Alonso has voiced a decision on his future in charge at Bayer Football news Today, 07:29 English Premier League clubs are interested in one of Girona's leaders Football news Today, 07:20 Brighton and Chelsea coach contender has expressed his desire to work in another Premier League club Football news Today, 06:51 He is simply unrecognisable now! Salah shocked with his new look
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Venice vs Palermo prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Rogaska vs Gorica prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Tulsa vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Hockey 25 may 2024 Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024