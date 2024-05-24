RU RU
Main Predictions El Dakhleya vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
El Dakhleya vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Photo: egyptianproleague.com / Author unknown
El Dakhleya El Dakhleya
Premier League Egypt 25 may 2024, 11:00 El Dakhleya - Al Mokawloon Al Arab
-
- : -
Egypt,
Al Mokawloon Al Arab Al Mokawloon Al Arab
Odds: 2.02

The 25th round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Saturday evening in Cairo, where local El Dakhleya will host Arab Contractors at the Police Academy Stadium. Here is the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

El Dakhleya

The "Red and Blacks" occupy the last place in the standings, and it is unclear how El Dakhleya will manage to retain their spot in the top division. In 23 matches, Alaa Abd El-Aal's team has secured only one victory, losing 13 times. Consequently, El Dakhleya has only 12 points, and they are eight points away from the safety zone.

In their last outing, the "Red and Blacks" played an away match against Baladiyat, where they lost narrowly 0-1. El Dakhleya has now failed to win in 14 consecutive matches across all competitions, managing only five draws in the Premier League during this period. At home, El Dakhleya has secured just one victory in 11 matches, losing four times.

Al Mokawloon Al Arab

The "Yellow and Blacks" have performed poorly this season and are fighting to stay in the elite division, being a direct competitor to El Dakhleya. Currently, Al Mokawloon Al Arab occupy 17th place in the standings, four points ahead of their opponents. In 22 matches, Shawky Gharib's team has accumulated only 16 points, with just three victories.

In the previous round, Al Mokawloon Al Arab hosted Pharco and could only manage a 1-1 draw. Before that, the "Yellow and Blacks" narrowly lost 0-1 at home to Al Ittihad. Overall, the team has only one victory in their last five rounds, with three defeats. On the road, the "Yellow and Blacks" have secured three victories in 11 matches, with two of those wins coming in their last three away games.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the teams drew 0-0 at Al Mokawloon Al Arab' ground.
  • Both teams scored in only two of their last five encounters.
  • El Dakhleya has lost their last three home matches against this opponent.

El Dakhleya vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab Prediction

We believe the visitors have an excellent chance to secure three points in the upcoming match. It is evident that El Dakhleya struggles in the elite division, while the "Yellow and Blacks" have secured two away victories in recent rounds. Our bet is "Al Mokawloon Al Arab to win" with odds of 2.02.

Odds: 2.02

