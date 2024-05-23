Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 38th round of the Spanish Championship will be played on Saturday in San Sebastián, where local Real Sociedad will host Atlético Madrid. Here is the forecast for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

Real Sociedad

Last season, Real Sociedad earned the right to play in the Champions League, but they couldn't replicate that success this time. Imanol Alguacil's team secured sixth place in the standings and a spot in the Europa League with one round to go. They are 13 points behind the top four.

Last weekend, the Basques kept a clean sheet in an away match against Betis, scoring two goals. This victory was their third in the last four rounds of the Spanish championship, with one loss in that span. At home, Real Sociedad has achieved 8 wins in 18 matches, losing only 4 times.

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid played at their usual level this season, not exceeding expectations. Moreover, the "Colchoneros" were overtaken in the standings by the sensational Girona. It is now impossible for them to catch up, as they trail Girona by five points with one round remaining.

In their last match, Diego Simeone's team was surprisingly defeated 1-4 at home by Osasuna. Prior to this, the "Colchoneros" had won four consecutive La Liga matches. Additionally, Atlético has lost 8 of their 19 away games, winning seven.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Atlético secured a 2-1 home victory over Real Sociedad.

Atlético is unbeaten against the Basques in five consecutive matches, with three victories.

Both teams have scored in four of their last five encounters.

Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the home team, with odds of 2.50 for a Real Sociedad win. Our bet for this match is "Real Sociedad to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.79.