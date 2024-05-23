RU RU
Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Photo: laliga.com
LaLiga Spain 26 may 2024, 15:00 Sevilla - Barcelona
Spain, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 38th round of the Spanish Championship will be played in Seville, where the local club of the same name will host Barcelona at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Here is the forecast for this clash from the Dailysports team of experts.

Sevilla

The "Nervionenses" have had a very challenging season, fighting for survival throughout. Only in the second half of the tournament did Sevilla's results improve, allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone to a safe distance. In 37 matches, Sevilla secured 10 victories and suffered 16 defeats.
With 41 points, the "Nervionenses" outpaced the relegation trio by eight points. In the last round, Sevilla played an away match against Athletic Bilbao and lost 0-2. This defeat marked their third consecutive loss in the championship. Notably, traditionally strong at home, Sevilla has lost seven home matches in the current La Liga season.

Barcelona

The "Blaugrana" were unable to mount a serious challenge to Real Madrid this season. For a significant period, Barcelona even trailed behind Girona, and deservedly so. It should be noted that Barça lost to Girona both at home and away. However, it is clear that Girona relaxed after securing a Champions League spot, and the more experienced competitor took advantage.
As a result, Barcelona is guaranteed to finish in second place. In 37 matches, Barcelona lost five times while securing 25 victories. In the last round, Barcelona hosted Rayo Vallecano and thrashed their opponent 3-0. Additionally, in 18 away matches, Barcelona lost twice and secured 10 victories.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Barcelona secured a 1-0 home victory over Sevilla.
  • Barcelona's winning streak against Sevilla stands at four matches.
  • Both teams have not scored in the last four encounters.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona is considered the favorite in this match; however, both teams essentially lack motivation. Therefore, we suggest betting on "Sevilla to win with a handicap (+1.0)" with odds of 1.61.

