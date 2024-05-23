Real Madrid vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3,5 Odds: 1.95 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

Real Madrid will play their final match of the 38th round of the Spanish Championship on Saturday evening. Betis will visit the Santiago Bernabéu. Here is the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

Real Madrid

The "Merengues" have prematurely secured the title of champions in Spain and are now preparing for their Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. In 37 rounds, Real achieved 29 victories, losing only one match in the current La Liga season.

In their last league encounter, Carlo Ancelotti's team conceded four goals in an away match against Villarreal, resulting in a 4-4 draw, which ended their four-match winning streak across all competitions.

Betis

The "Green-and-Whites" were competing with Villarreal for the seventh spot in the standings, which grants the right to play in the Conference League. Betis hosted Real Sociedad and lost 0-2 to the Basque team. Simultaneously, Villarreal dropped points against Real Madrid, making it impossible for them to overtake Manuel Pellegrini's team.

In 37 matches, Betis secured 14 victories and 14 draws, suffering nine defeats. They are four points behind sixth-placed Real Sociedad. Overall, Betis has achieved only two wins and two draws in their last five matches. However, Betis remains unbeaten in their last three away games.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Real Madrid couldn't defeat Betis away, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Real Madrid is unbeaten against Betis in seven consecutive matches, with three victories in that span.

The "Both Teams to Score" bet has only been successful in two of the last six encounters between these teams.

Real Madrid vs Betis Prediction

With the Champions League final a week away, significant rotation by Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely. We believe this match will not feature a high number of goals, so our bet is "Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.95.