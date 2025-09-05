"Thank you, Oslo." Erling Haaland reacts to Norway's victory over Finland

Satisfied with the result

Norway's star striker Erling Haaland featured for his national team in another World Cup 2026 qualifier. After the match, he shared his emotions with fans on his Instagram page.

The forward posted photos from the clash against Finland, captioning them: "Thanks for the support Oslo, now eyes on Tuesday! 🇳🇴" Haaland expressed his gratitude to the home crowd, whose backing played a crucial role in securing the win.

It’s worth noting that Norway edged out Finland 1-0, with the only goal of the match coming from Haaland's penalty. This was his fifth goal in the current qualifying campaign, as the Norwegian ace has scored in every match so far.

Looking ahead, Norway's next qualifier is set for September 9, when they will host Moldova. The Norwegians are now confidently leading their group, boasting five wins from five games—a perfect record that puts them on course for direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup.