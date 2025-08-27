RU RU ES ES FR FR
Thank you for everything, Centurion! Alessandro Florenzi announces retirement

A vibrant and eventful career comes to an end.
Football news Today, 06:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alessandro Florenzi in the arms of his team-mate Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The decision has been made.

Details: Today it was announced that 34-year-old AC Milan right-back Alessandro Florenzi has officially retired from professional football.

The Italian defender began his career back in 2008 and spent most of his playing years at Roma, with loan spells at clubs such as Crotone, Valencia, and PSG. In 2022, he made a permanent move to Milan for €3.15 million.

Florenzi made most of his appearances for Roma—280 in total—scoring 28 goals and providing 32 assists for the Giallorossi. Additionally, Alessandro earned 49 caps for the Italian national team.

In total, the player featured in 525 professional matches, scoring 75 goals and registering 43 assists.

