Fulham vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 27, 2025

Fulham vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 27, 2025

Kenley Ward
Fulham vs Bristol City prediction Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images
27 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
On August 27, 2025, Craven Cottage in London will host the second round of the English League Cup, featuring a clash between Fulham and Bristol City.

Key facts and head-to-head:

  • In their previous head-to-head, Fulham thrashed their opponent 6-2, marking one of the highest-scoring encounters between these clubs.

  • Bristol City are on an eight-match unbeaten run, including League Cup fixtures.

  • Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.

  • Fulham compete in the Premier League, while Bristol City are from the Championship.

  • Fulham are unbeaten in their last five matches.

Match preview:

Premier League side Fulham enter this fixture as clear favourites, relying on squad quality and top-flight experience. The Londoners are in great form, unbeaten in their last five outings. However, Bristol City from the Championship are also on an impressive run — they haven’t lost in eight consecutive games, including a confident victory in the first round of the Cup.

The head-to-head history adds extra intrigue: the sides have met 66 times, with Fulham winning 27, Bristol City 22, and 17 matches ending in a draw. Both teams found the net in five of their last six encounters, suggesting we could be in for another high-scoring affair.

Probable lineups:

  • Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Lukic, Børge, Sessegnon, King, Iwobi, Muniz.
  • Bristol City: Vitek, Dickie, Vyner, Atkinson, Sykes, Knight, Rendell, McCrorie, Twine, Mehmeti, Rees.

Fulham vs Bristol City prediction:

I believe Fulham have the edge in this encounter thanks to their superior squad, home advantage, and consistent recent form. The Londoners boast experience against top opposition and display confident attacking football, while Bristol City, despite their fine run, are away from home and will feel the pressure of facing the favourites. All signs point to Fulham as the clear contenders for victory. My prediction: Fulham win (odds 1.48).

