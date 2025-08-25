RU RU ES ES FR FR
AEK Larnaca vs Brann prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 27, 2025

AEK Larnaca vs Brann prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 27, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
AEK Larnaca vs Brann prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/AEKLARNACAOFFICIAL/Author unknownn
27 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
International, Larnaca, AEK Arena
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7
On August 27, 2025, AEK Larnaca will host Norwegian side Brann in the second leg of the Europa League final qualifying round. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on both teams to score in this highly anticipated clash.

AEK Larnaca

AEK Larnaca delivered a solid performance last season, finishing fourth in the Cypriot league and clinching the national cup with a victory over reigning champions Pafos in the final. This success secured their spot in the Europa League. Their European journey began against Serbian side Partizan: after a 1-0 home win and a 0-1 away defeat, the Cypriots advanced on penalties. In the second round, AEK faced Slovenian club Celje — a 1-1 draw away and a 2-1 home win propelled them to the next stage. Next up was Legia, and AEK rose to the challenge: a resounding 4-1 win at home and a narrow 2-1 defeat away saw them progress further. In the first leg against Brann, AEK narrowly lost 1-2 away, conceding a late goal in the dying minutes.

Despite the Cypriot league not having started yet, AEK are showing tremendous form. The team has won all their home matches in the Europa League qualifiers, and their last home defeat dates back to January 3, when they lost 0-3 to Omonia in the league. Approaching this match in peak condition and full confidence, AEK have already proved their mettle on the European stage. The club is guaranteed a place in the Conference League this season, but their ambitions are growing — and the Europa League is well within their reach.

Brann

Brann enjoyed a strong previous season, finishing second in the Norwegian league and earning the right to compete in the Champions League qualifiers. Their campaign began against Salzburg, but after a two-legged tie that ended 2-5 on aggregate, Brann continued their European adventure in the Europa League. Next up was Swedish side Hacken, whom Brann edged out 2-1 over two legs. Following a home victory against AEK Larnaca, the team is now in a great position to reach the group stage.

Currently, Brann sit third in the Norwegian league, trailing the leaders by six points. The team has been impressive away from home, going unbeaten in their last four away matches, including European qualifiers. Brann’s matches are traditionally high-scoring: in five of their last seven games, both teams have found the net.

Probable lineups

  • AEK Larnaca: Alomerovic, Roberge, Milicevic, Ekpolo, Miramon, Chacon, Gustavo, Pons, Jimmy Suarez, Ivanovic, Angelski.
  • Brann: Dyngeland, Pedersen, Helland, Knudsen, Soltvedt, Kornvig, Sorensen, Myhre, Gudmundsson, Finne, Castro.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • AEK Larnaca have won 6 of their last 8 home matches.
  • Each of AEK Larnaca’s last 4 games saw over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in AEK Larnaca’s last 5 matches.
  • Brann have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Brann have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.

AEK Larnaca vs Brann match prediction

AEK Larnaca come into this match eager to overturn the defeat from the first leg. The team is strong at home, has been consistent in recent matches, and plays an attacking brand of football — but occasional lapses at the back often lead to goals conceded. Brann are also known for their attacking style, raising the likelihood of goals at both ends. Considering both teams’ form and their tendency toward open, attacking football, we can expect a dynamic and high-scoring encounter. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.7.

