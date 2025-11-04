Terrifying incident involving Tottenham player: Destiny Udogie threatened with a firearm in London
Police apprehend agent
Football news Today, 13:09Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/TheSpursExpress/status/1985747012839751832
Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie became the victim of a shocking incident in London, where an agent threatened him with a firearm.
Details: According to TuttoMercatoWeb, police swiftly apprehended the attacking agent, and the player was unharmed. The identity of the arrested individual is being withheld in the interests of the investigation.
This season, the Italian has made nine appearances for the London club, but has yet to record a goal involvement.
