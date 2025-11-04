Terrifying incident involving Tottenham player: Destiny Udogie threatened with a firearm in London

Police apprehend agent

Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie became the victim of a shocking incident in London, where an agent threatened him with a firearm.

Details: According to TuttoMercatoWeb, police swiftly apprehended the attacking agent, and the player was unharmed. The identity of the arrested individual is being withheld in the interests of the investigation.

🚨 BREAKING: @TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that #thfc full back Destiny Udogie was the Premier League player who was threatened with a firearm by an agent whilst out in London. 😳



The agent in question was arrested.



We’re all with you, Destiny! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/CDjNcdzgNN — Spurs Army (@SpursArmyTweets) November 4, 2025

This season, the Italian has made nine appearances for the London club, but has yet to record a goal involvement.

Reminder: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank revealed details of the post-match scandal with players after the Chelsea game, stating they apologized.