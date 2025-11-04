ES ES FR FR
Terrifying incident involving Tottenham player: Destiny Udogie threatened with a firearm in London

Police apprehend agent
Football news Today, 13:09
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie became the victim of a shocking incident in London, where an agent threatened him with a firearm.

Details: According to TuttoMercatoWeb, police swiftly apprehended the attacking agent, and the player was unharmed. The identity of the arrested individual is being withheld in the interests of the investigation.

This season, the Italian has made nine appearances for the London club, but has yet to record a goal involvement.

Reminder: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank revealed details of the post-match scandal with players after the Chelsea game, stating they apologized.

