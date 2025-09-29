Terrible behavior! It has been revealed what Vinicius said to Koke during the Madrid derby

Such actions certainly do not do Vini any credit.

Extremely harsh and unpleasant words.

Details: Today it was revealed exactly what Real Madrid midfielder Vinicius Junior said to Atletico Madrid captain Koke.

During the 7th round La Liga clash between Madrid rivals Real and Atletico, a heated exchange broke out between 25-year-old Los Blancos winger Vinicius Junior and 33-year-old Colchoneros central midfielder Koke. Lip-reading specialists managed to decipher what the Real star told Atletico's captain:

"I have two Champions League titles, you have nothing. I won twice, you lost twice. You lose because you're bad."

🚨😳 Vinicius Junior to Koke during the Madrid derby:



Vinicius is known for his provocative nature and fiery temperament, which often lands him in the midst of scandals.

In that match, Atletico celebrated a resounding 5-2 victory over Real, with Vinicius providing an assist for Arda Güler's goal.

