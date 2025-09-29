RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Terrible behavior! It has been revealed what Vinicius said to Koke during the Madrid derby

Terrible behavior! It has been revealed what Vinicius said to Koke during the Madrid derby

Such actions certainly do not do Vini any credit.
Football news Today, 16:08
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid CF argues with Koke (L) of Atletico de Madrid during the LaLiga Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Extremely harsh and unpleasant words.

Details: Today it was revealed exactly what Real Madrid midfielder Vinicius Junior said to Atletico Madrid captain Koke.

During the 7th round La Liga clash between Madrid rivals Real and Atletico, a heated exchange broke out between 25-year-old Los Blancos winger Vinicius Junior and 33-year-old Colchoneros central midfielder Koke. Lip-reading specialists managed to decipher what the Real star told Atletico's captain:

"I have two Champions League titles, you have nothing. I won twice, you lost twice. You lose because you're bad."

Vinicius is known for his provocative nature and fiery temperament, which often lands him in the midst of scandals.

In that match, Atletico celebrated a resounding 5-2 victory over Real, with Vinicius providing an assist for Arda Güler's goal.

Recall: Will there be a new scandal? Controversial referee decision in the Madrid derby

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the LaLiga Football news Today, 15:40 Top target! Joan Laporta personally wants to see Julián Álvarez at Barcelona
William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates with fans after teammate Gabriel (not pictured) scored his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United Football news Today, 15:00 No transfers! William Saliba extends contract with Arsenal until 2030
Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal Football news Today, 14:10 Missing out on the Champions League! Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal
Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 08:10 Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed
Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match Football news Today, 04:00 Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match
Kylian Mbappé lacking sufficient support from teammates Football news Today, 03:11 Kylian Mbappé lacking sufficient support from teammates
Related Tournament News
Official: Valencia vs Real Oviedo match postponed Football news Today, 14:04 Official: Valencia vs Real Oviedo match postponed
La Liga match Valencia - Real Oviedo under threat of cancellation. What happened? Football news Today, 09:48 La Liga match Valencia - Real Oviedo under threat of cancellation. What happened?
Famous artist’s logo to appear on Barcelona shirts for El Clásico Football news Today, 04:32 Famous artist’s logo to appear on Barcelona shirts for El Clásico
It took just 61 seconds! Yamal returns from injury with a spectacular assist for Lewandowski Football news Yesterday, 14:28 It took just 61 seconds! Yamal returns from injury with a spectacular assist for Lewandowski
La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford Football news Yesterday, 10:26 La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford
Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia Football news 27 sep 2025, 09:35 Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores