Tensions run high ahead of season opener as fans spark chaos at the Canary Islands derby

Tenerife and Las Palmas faced off in a pre-season friendly on the eve of the new campaign. Their rivalry, known as the Canary Islands derby, is notorious for its electric atmosphere, and this clash was no exception.

According to Marca, about 50 members of the far-right Ultra Naciente supporters group, backing Las Palmas, traveled to Tenerife ahead of the match. At one point, some of these fans entered the section reserved for the 'blue-and-white' faithful, escalating tensions—verbal altercations broke out, scuffles erupted, and there were even attempts to hurl plastic barriers.

Lamentables escenas en la previa del derbi canario 😩



Ultras de la UD Las Palmas se van a por aficionados del Tenerife en el Trofeo Teide 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/A6QFqHYMjV — MARCA (@marca) August 2, 2025

The situation was quickly brought under control thanks to the swift intervention of the Civil Guard and private security staff. Their actions prevented the unrest from escalating and ensured safety ahead of the match, which ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.