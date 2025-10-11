Tension in the air. Manaj provokes Serbian fans with double-headed eagle gesture after scoring

A provocative gesture

Serbia hosts Albania in a World Cup qualifying clash, with political tensions between the two nations still running high—and the football pitch was no exception.

Late in the first half, the game took a dramatic turn. Manaj broke the deadlock, finding the back of the Serbian net from a set piece. The Al-Sharjah striker sprinted toward his team’s bench, shaping his hands into the double-headed eagle—an emblem emblazoned on Albania’s flag and coat of arms. The referee immediately flashed a yellow card, ruling the celebration as a provocative act.

🇦🇱🇷🇸👐 Albania's scorer Rej Manaj celebrated with the Albanian hand gesture after scoring against Serbia.



With the result, Serbia is out of World Cup qualifying. https://t.co/XJtEJKozxr pic.twitter.com/NEOw1Oze9F — kos_data (@kos_data) October 11, 2025

For context, 11 years ago, a match between these national teams ended in chaos and was abandoned before halftime. That night, visiting fans sent a drone over the pitch trailing a banner depicting a map of “Greater Albania,” which included territory from present-day Serbia.