Official: Serbia national team head coach Stojkovic resigns

The coach did not expect this defeat

The Albania national team has been left without a coach following the 2026 World Cup qualification match.

Details: The Serbian Football Federation has accepted the resignation of head coach Dragan Stojkovic following a 0-1 home defeat to Albania in the World Cup qualifier.

Stojkovic had led the national team since 2021 and guided them to the World Cup in Qatar, but recently Serbia suffered back-to-back defeats: a 0-5 loss to England in September and this home loss to Albania.

After the match, the coach told reporters:

"I personally did not expect this defeat. I take full responsibility and am resigning."

Serbia sits third in Group K with seven points, trailing England and Albania. This result brings England closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Recall: During the match against Serbia, Albania midfielder Manaj provoked Serbian fans with a double-headed eagle gesture after scoring a goal.