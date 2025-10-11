ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Faroe Islands vs Czechia prediction Unknown author
Faroe Islands Faroe Islands
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 12 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Torshavn, Torsvoellur Stadium
Czechia Czechia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.83
On October 12, as part of the World Cup qualifiers, the Faroe Islands will host the Czech Republic on their home turf. Find out more about the game, along with our match prediction, below.

Also read: Netherlands vs Finland prediction and betting tips 12 Оctober 2025

Match preview

The Faroe Islands are having a solid World Cup qualifying campaign: in six matches played, the team has collected nine points, with three victories and three defeats—losing to the Czechs in a hard-fought battle that ended 1-2, Montenegro by a single goal conceded in the sixth minute of stoppage time, and group leaders Croatia by the same 0-1 scoreline. Despite their underdog status, the Faroese are playing quality football and fighting for points in every game.

In addition to two wins over Gibraltar (2-1 and 1-0), the Faroe Islands stunned Montenegro at home with a 4-0 rout. Gokan Eriksson's men created plenty of scoring opportunities and converted nearly all of them, while denying Montenegro any dangerous attacks. Some attribute this result to the team's artificial home pitch, but the squad's own efforts shouldn't be overlooked.

Czech Republic currently sit second in the group with 13 points from six matches—the same tally as Croatia, but the Czechs have a game in hand and a better goal difference, making them group leaders for now.

The Czechs have won all their matches against weaker opponents: twice against Montenegro (2-0 and 2-0), Gibraltar (4-0), and the Faroe Islands in their first meeting (2-1). Ivan Hasek's side had no chance against Croatia in their opening clash. After conceding twice from the spot and three times from open play, the Czechs could only answer with a Soucek goal in the 58th minute. The final whistle sealed a 5-1 result for Croatia. In the return leg at home on October 9, the teams looked evenly matched, but Croatia created more dangerous chances they couldn't finish, ending the game in a 0-0 draw.

Probable lineups

Faroe Islands: Lamhauge; Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson; Danielsen, Andreasen, Hendriksson, Agnarsson; Frederiksberg, Sorensen, Olsen
Czech Republic: Kovar; Coufal, Vitik, Krejci, Zeleny; Cerv, Soucek; Provod, Sulc, Vydra; Chory

Match facts & head-to-head

  • The Czech Republic have won all four of their last four meetings against the Faroe Islands
  • The Faroe Islands have won three of their last five matches
  • The Czech Republic have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five matches

Prediction

I believe both teams will deliver an exciting, high-scoring match—one that could secure at least a playoff spot for the Czech Republic in the World Cup race. At home, the Faroe Islands are unlikely to sit back, so I expect an open, attacking display from both sides. My prediction: total over (2.5) at 1.83

