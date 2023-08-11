Talented rookie "Real" will miss a month and a half due to a knee injury

Turkish midfielder Arda Güler of Real Madrid will undergo knee surgery, according to The Athletic.

As per the source, the player requires surgical intervention due to an injury to the internal meniscus of his right knee. He sustained this injury during one of the training sessions. It is expected that the midfielder will be able to return to action by the end of September. Therefore, the player's recovery period is estimated to be around one and a half months.

The 18-year-old Güler has been playing for Real Madrid since July 6, 2023. He transferred to the royal club from Istanbul's Fenerbahçe for a transfer fee of 20 million euros. The player's contract with the Madrid club is valid until the summer of 2029. During his time with the Turkish club, he participated in 51 matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

Güler has been playing for the Turkish national team since 2022. He has appeared in four matches for the Turkish national squad and scored one goal.

It's worth noting that Real Madrid finished in second place in the Spanish league last season, granting them the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.