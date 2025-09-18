Sweetness. Kylian Mbappé invites his mother to a restaurant to celebrate her birthday

A loving son

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé organized a small celebration for his mother in honor of her birthday. The footballer shared a photo from the occasion on his Instagram page.

Mbappé posted a snapshot showing his mother sitting at a restaurant table with a plate of sushi rolls in front of her. The Frenchman also added crown, heart, birthday cake, and gift box emojis to the post.

It's worth noting that Mbappé's mother, Fayza Lamari, celebrated her 51st birthday yesterday, September 17.

Lamari is known to be a hugely influential figure in the footballer's life. Not only as his mother, but also as the manager of his career. She is actively involved in her son's negotiations with clubs, as well as in his advertising and image matters.

🗣 Fayza Lamari: "When Kylian renewed his contract with PSG (in 2022), we were the ones who asked him to stay. It's the only time we intervened. There was a lot of pressure: they told you that if he left, they'd lay off staff, that there were problems with TV rights, that it's…

It's also notable that Lamari herself was an athlete in the past — she played basketball and handball in her youth, achieving considerable success in both sports.