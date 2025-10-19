"Success is not an accident" - Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr victory

An inspiring post from Cristiano

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the standout heroes in the Saudi Pro League clash where his Al-Nassr side triumphed over Al-Fateh.

Details: The legendary Portuguese forward first missed a penalty, but just a minute later, he made amends with a thunderous long-range strike. After the match, Ronaldo shared a brief yet motivational message on social media.

"Success is not an accident." - noted Cristiano

Success is not an accident 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/PGQmtOut6e — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 18, 2025

This season, the Portuguese star has already featured in 7 games for the club, netting 6 goals and providing 2 assists.

Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 949th goal of his career.