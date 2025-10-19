ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Success is not an accident" - Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr victory

"Success is not an accident" - Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr victory

An inspiring post from Cristiano
Football news Today, 03:54
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"Success is not an accident" - Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr victory https://x.com/Cristiano/status/1979643764630245552

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the standout heroes in the Saudi Pro League clash where his Al-Nassr side triumphed over Al-Fateh.

Details: The legendary Portuguese forward first missed a penalty, but just a minute later, he made amends with a thunderous long-range strike. After the match, Ronaldo shared a brief yet motivational message on social media.

"Success is not an accident." - noted Cristiano

This season, the Portuguese star has already featured in 7 games for the club, netting 6 goals and providing 2 assists.

Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 949th goal of his career.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC Al Nassr FC Schedule Al Nassr FC News Al Nassr FC Transfers
Al Fateh FC Al Fateh FC Schedule Al Fateh FC News Al Fateh FC Transfers
Pro League Saudi Arabia Pro League Saudi Arabia Table Pro League Saudi Arabia Fixtures Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions
Related Game News
One step closer to 1000! Ronaldo misses another penalty but redeems himself with a spectacular goal Football news Yesterday, 15:56 One step closer to 1000! Ronaldo misses another penalty but redeems himself with a spectacular goal
Related Team News
Stylish as ever. Cristiano Ronaldo decides to change his look Football news Yesterday, 02:55 Stylish as ever. Cristiano Ronaldo decides to change his look
"Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer Football news Yesterday, 01:34 "Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates his teams second goal Football news 16 oct 2025, 15:47 Lamine Yamal breaks into the top 10 highest-paid footballers. In the same list as Messi and Ronaldo
Related Tournament News
Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United Football news 17 oct 2025, 10:16 Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United
Former Pirates star earning big money in Saudi Arabia Football news 16 oct 2025, 14:57 Former Pirates star earning big money in Saudi Arabia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores