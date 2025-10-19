"Success is not an accident" - Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr victory
An inspiring post from Cristiano
Football news Today, 03:54Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Cristiano/status/1979643764630245552
Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the standout heroes in the Saudi Pro League clash where his Al-Nassr side triumphed over Al-Fateh.
Details: The legendary Portuguese forward first missed a penalty, but just a minute later, he made amends with a thunderous long-range strike. After the match, Ronaldo shared a brief yet motivational message on social media.
"Success is not an accident." - noted Cristiano
This season, the Portuguese star has already featured in 7 games for the club, netting 6 goals and providing 2 assists.
Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 949th goal of his career.