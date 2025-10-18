One step closer to 1000! Ronaldo misses another penalty but redeems himself with a spectacular goal
The Portuguese superstar scores his 949th career goal
Football news Today, 15:56Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/ActuFoot_
Al-Nassr clinched a home victory over Al-Fateh in the fifth round of the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo found the net once again, but also squandered a golden chance to bag a brace.
In the 59th minute, with the score level at 1-1, the Portuguese icon failed to convert a penalty. His spot-kick was denied by the goalkeeper, but just moments later, Ronaldo put his side ahead with a sensational curling strike into the top corner.
Remarkably, this marks the second consecutive missed penalty for the Al-Nassr star. Just last week, Ronaldo failed to beat Kelleher from the spot in the Portugal vs Ireland clash.
In the end, a hat-trick from João Félix and a precise strike by Coman secured Al-Nassr’s fifth win in as many Pro League matches.