One step closer to 1000! Ronaldo misses another penalty but redeems himself with a spectacular goal

The Portuguese superstar scores his 949th career goal

Al-Nassr clinched a home victory over Al-Fateh in the fifth round of the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo found the net once again, but also squandered a golden chance to bag a brace.

In the 59th minute, with the score level at 1-1, the Portuguese icon failed to convert a penalty. His spot-kick was denied by the goalkeeper, but just moments later, Ronaldo put his side ahead with a sensational curling strike into the top corner.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS MISSED 2 PENALTIES IN A ROW NOW! pic.twitter.com/pIv1JykOfz — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 18, 2025

WHAT A BEAST!! 🔥



59’ — Cristiano Ronaldo misses a penalty ❌



60’ — Cristiano Ronaldo scores a stunner from outside the box ⚡️⚽️



Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Fateh#CristianoRonaldo #Football #AlNassr pic.twitter.com/HqNXKQpBPH — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) October 18, 2025

Remarkably, this marks the second consecutive missed penalty for the Al-Nassr star. Just last week, Ronaldo failed to beat Kelleher from the spot in the Portugal vs Ireland clash.

In the end, a hat-trick from João Félix and a precise strike by Coman secured Al-Nassr’s fifth win in as many Pro League matches.