Suarez commented on the rumors of reuniting with Messi at Inter Miami

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez of Gremio has commented on the information regarding a possible move to Inter Miami, where Argentine forward Lionel Messi has signed.

"It's not true. I am very happy at Gremio. I have a contract with the club," Suarez said, as reported by El Observador.

In the current season, the 36-year-old Suarez has played 24 matches for Gremio in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2024.