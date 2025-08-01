Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?

Exactly two weeks from now, on August 15, the new Premier League season kicks off. The competition is fierce not only on the pitch, but also in the style stakes. The Dailysports team has put together a comprehensive look at what kits the Premier League clubs will be sporting in the 2025/2026 campaign.

Arsenal

The Gunners’ home kit is standard fare—a classic red and black shirt. The real intrigue is in the away kit, which features dark tones and an eye-catching pattern.

Aston Villa

Nothing particularly stands out in Aston Villa's kits either. The home jersey sticks to the classic claret and blue, while the away kit comes in a deep purple shade.

Burnley

The Premier League newcomers have surprised with an impressive away kit in turquoise hues and a unique pattern. The home shirt remains very traditional.

Bournemouth

This season, Bournemouth are going with stripes. The home kit features the traditional red and black, while the away kit opts for black and blue stripes.

Brighton

Brighton are sticking with tradition for their home strip, but are letting their creative side out for the away kit.

Brentford

Brentford are also experimenting with their away kit, for the first time featuring just the bee emblem instead of the full club crest. The home kit sees no major changes.

West Ham

Nothing particularly eye-catching in the Hammers’ kits this season—plain shirts with no patterns.

Wolverhampton

Both Wolves kits are also solid colors, but they're adorned with a distinctive pattern that adds some flair.

Crystal Palace

The FA Cup holders have paid special attention to their away kit, branding it “Eagle Gold.”

Liverpool

The English champions have given their kit a slight refresh, but nothing drastic. Notably, Liverpool will wear a commemorative patch on their chest all season in memory of the late Diogo Jota.

Leeds

The newly promoted side has focused on the sleeves of their home kit, while the away strip is jazzed up with a stylish pattern.

Manchester City

The Cityzens have added a bold blue stripe to their home kit, which otherwise maintains its signature sky blue dominance.

Manchester United

The Red Devils’ kits see little change from last season.

Nottingham Forest

Forest have really put effort into their away kit, which boasts a beautiful pattern.

Newcastle

At the time of publication, Newcastle have only unveiled their home kit.

Sunderland

Sunderland’s away kit is definitely worth a mention, featuring a retro logo and an overall sharp design.

Tottenham

The standout feature for Tottenham is that their away kit is presented with the Europa League winners’ patch.

Fulham

At the time of writing, the Cottagers have only revealed their home kit.

Chelsea

According to the club, Chelsea’s away kit is inspired by the Hungarian shirts of the 1970s.

Everton

No major changes in Everton’s kits either.

Photos courtesy of club press services.