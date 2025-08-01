RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Articles Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?

Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?

Full kit rundown for all 20 clubs.
Articles Today, 07:53
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
x.com/ManUtd

Exactly two weeks from now, on August 15, the new Premier League season kicks off. The competition is fierce not only on the pitch, but also in the style stakes. The Dailysports team has put together a comprehensive look at what kits the Premier League clubs will be sporting in the 2025/2026 campaign.

Arsenal

The Gunners’ home kit is standard fare—a classic red and black shirt. The real intrigue is in the away kit, which features dark tones and an eye-catching pattern.

Aston Villa

Nothing particularly stands out in Aston Villa's kits either. The home jersey sticks to the classic claret and blue, while the away kit comes in a deep purple shade.

Burnley

The Premier League newcomers have surprised with an impressive away kit in turquoise hues and a unique pattern. The home shirt remains very traditional.

Bournemouth

This season, Bournemouth are going with stripes. The home kit features the traditional red and black, while the away kit opts for black and blue stripes.

Brighton

Brighton are sticking with tradition for their home strip, but are letting their creative side out for the away kit.

Brentford

Brentford are also experimenting with their away kit, for the first time featuring just the bee emblem instead of the full club crest. The home kit sees no major changes.

West Ham

Nothing particularly eye-catching in the Hammers’ kits this season—plain shirts with no patterns.

Wolverhampton

Both Wolves kits are also solid colors, but they're adorned with a distinctive pattern that adds some flair.

Crystal Palace

The FA Cup holders have paid special attention to their away kit, branding it “Eagle Gold.”

Liverpool

The English champions have given their kit a slight refresh, but nothing drastic. Notably, Liverpool will wear a commemorative patch on their chest all season in memory of the late Diogo Jota.

Leeds

The newly promoted side has focused on the sleeves of their home kit, while the away strip is jazzed up with a stylish pattern.

Manchester City

The Cityzens have added a bold blue stripe to their home kit, which otherwise maintains its signature sky blue dominance.

Manchester United

The Red Devils’ kits see little change from last season.

Nottingham Forest

Forest have really put effort into their away kit, which boasts a beautiful pattern.

Newcastle

At the time of publication, Newcastle have only unveiled their home kit.

Sunderland

Sunderland’s away kit is definitely worth a mention, featuring a retro logo and an overall sharp design.

Tottenham

The standout feature for Tottenham is that their away kit is presented with the Europa League winners’ patch.

Fulham

At the time of writing, the Cottagers have only revealed their home kit.

Chelsea

According to the club, Chelsea’s away kit is inspired by the Hungarian shirts of the 1970s.

Everton

No major changes in Everton’s kits either.

Photos courtesy of club press services.

Related teams and leagues
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:40 Big philosophy! Joan Laporta: Messi is Messi, and Yamal is Yamal Lifestyle Today, 08:31 In style. Vinicius shares snapshots from his Ibiza holiday Football news Today, 08:27 Davies returns to training after severe injury in March Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season? Football news Today, 07:43 Tempers flare! Newcastle rejects Liverpool's official bid – Isak furious Football news Today, 07:28 Borussia Dortmund in talks over Facundo Buonanotte transfer Motorsport News Today, 07:05 All set. Franco Colapinto eagerly awaits the next Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary Lifestyle Today, 06:42 Seoul star Jesse Lingard shows off Yamal and Rashford shirts after Barcelona clash Football news Today, 06:19 Mohamed Salah writes emotional message to Luis Díaz after Bayern move Basketball news Today, 06:17 Madness! The wife of famous NBA player Danilo Gallinari narrowly escaped a shark attack
Sport Predictions
Football Today Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football Today Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores