Stuttgart's management demands something extraordinary from Bayern for the transfer of Woltemade! What are the conditions?

The CEO of Stuttgart spoke to the club channel about the future of the team's striker, Nick Woltemade.



Details: Alexander Wehrle addressed Bayern's interest in the German forward:

We are not letting him go. He will also play with us next season. Unless Bayern does something truly extraordinary, we are all professional enough to sit down at the negotiating table.

With this statement, Wehrle has, for the first time, hinted that a transfer could be possible if the terms are extremely favorable for the Swabians.



Last season, Nick Woltemade made 33 appearances for the team across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player's value is estimated at 30 million euros. His current contract with Stuttgart runs until June 2028.



