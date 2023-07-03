Steven Gerrard takes charge of Saudi Arabian club

The press service of the Saudi club "Al-Ittifaq" on the official website announced the appointment of Steven Gerrard as head coach.

The English specialist signed a long-term contract with the club from Saudi Arabia.

Gerrard, 43, has previously coached the youth team of Liverpool, Rangers and Aston Villa. Under his leadership, the Rangers became the champions of Scotland in the 2020/2021 season. At Aston Villa, he only worked for 11 months before being sacked after a string of poor results.

As a football player, Gerrard played for Liverpool and Los Angeles Galaxy. He made 114 appearances for England, scoring 21 goals and providing 23 assists. With Liverpool, Gerrard won the FA Cup twice, won the English League Cup three times, won the FA Super Cup twice, won the Champions League once, won the UEFA Cup once, and also won the UEFA Super Cup twice. He is Liverpool's record holder for the number of matches in the status of team captain (472).