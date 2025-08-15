Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025

In the first MTN8 semi-final, Stellenbosch will host Sekhukhune United. Here’s where and when you can watch this encounter.

Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune: What you need to know about the match

Stellenbosch finished third in last season’s standings and faced AmaZulu in the quarter-finals. It was a hard-fought contest for both sides, going into extra time, where Stellenbosch ultimately prevailed 3-2. Last year, the team reached the MTN8 final but could not overcome Orlando Pirates.

Sekhukhune ended last season’s Betway Championship just two points behind Stellenbosch, making them a formidable opponent for the previous bronze medalists. In their quarter-final, Sekhukhune edged TS Galaxy 3-2, sealing the win in regulation time. In the South African Championship, Sekhukhune have started the new campaign with back-to-back 1-0 victories.

Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune: When and where is the match?

The first MTN8 semi-final between Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United will be played on Saturday, August 16, kicking off at 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 23:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune: where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of MTN8 2025, so fans can catch the full match live on that platform.