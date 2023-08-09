RU RU
Main News Star rookie "Barcelona" can leave the club

Star rookie "Barcelona" can leave the club

Football news Today, 13:28
Star rookie "Barcelona" can leave the club Photo: Ilkay Gundogan's Instagram / Unknown author

German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan of Barcelona might be leaving the club in the near future, as reported by AS.

According to the source, the player could take advantage of the fact that the Catalan club has not yet registered him for participation in the Spanish championship for the 2023/2024 season. This provision is part of the player's contract.

Recall that 32-year-old Gündogan joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window as a free agent. He signed a contract with the club that will be valid until the summer of 2025, with an option for an additional year. The release clause in the player's contract is set at 400 million euros.

Gündogan's previous club was Manchester City, which he joined in the summer of 2016 from Borussia Dortmund. The transfer fee was 27 million euros. He played a total of 304 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 60 goals and providing 40 assists.

Gündogan has been playing for the German national team since 2011. He has played 67 matches for the German national team, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists, while also receiving three yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news Today, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season
PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news Yesterday, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker
Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Football news 07 aug 2023, 12:55 Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:06 Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:33 The legendary Andres Iniesta has signed a contract with a new club Football news Today, 13:28 Star rookie "Barcelona" can leave the club Football news Today, 13:21 Eintracht Frankfurt buy talented defender from Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 13:15 Chelsea name new team captain Football news Today, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news Today, 07:00 Bayern leader lured with huge money to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:00 The first coaching resignation of the season is brewing in Ukrainian football Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea are looking for an urgent replacement for the injured striker Football news Today, 04:00 First Premier League manager resignation Football news Today, 03:00 Xavi personally responded to the rumors about the return of Neymar to Barcelona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Boca Juniors vs Nacional 10 August 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Hacken 10 August 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Valmiera vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Prediction for Breidablik vs Zrinjski 10 August 2023