Star rookie "Barcelona" can leave the club

German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan of Barcelona might be leaving the club in the near future, as reported by AS.

According to the source, the player could take advantage of the fact that the Catalan club has not yet registered him for participation in the Spanish championship for the 2023/2024 season. This provision is part of the player's contract.

Recall that 32-year-old Gündogan joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window as a free agent. He signed a contract with the club that will be valid until the summer of 2025, with an option for an additional year. The release clause in the player's contract is set at 400 million euros.

Gündogan's previous club was Manchester City, which he joined in the summer of 2016 from Borussia Dortmund. The transfer fee was 27 million euros. He played a total of 304 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 60 goals and providing 40 assists.

Gündogan has been playing for the German national team since 2011. He has played 67 matches for the German national team, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists, while also receiving three yellow cards.