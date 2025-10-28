ES ES FR FR
Star moment: Kylian Mbappé meets Jannik Sinner

Star moment: Kylian Mbappé meets Jannik Sinner

A remarkable encounter.
Football news Today, 14:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Star moment: Kylian Mbappé meets Jannik Sinner

Real Madrid recently defeated Barcelona in their La Liga clash, with one of the goals scored by Kylian Mbappé. Following the match, the star forward had an exciting meeting.

Details: A photo has surfaced online showing Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé alongside Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, currently ranked No. 2 in the ATP world rankings.

In the match against Barça, Mbappé found the net once again, extending his scoring streak to seven consecutive La Liga games and bringing his total to 11 goals in the competition. The Frenchman has now scored in four straight El Clásico fixtures.

Reminder: Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior may face disciplinary action from head coach Xabi Alonso following an incident during the La Liga match against Barcelona.

