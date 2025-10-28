ES ES FR FR
The rules are the same for everyone! Vinícius could face punishment after El Clásico incident

Everything will be decided on Wednesday
Football news Today, 13:29
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior faces possible disciplinary action from head coach Xabi Alonso following an incident during the La Liga clash against Barcelona, according to the Spanish press.

Details: COPE reports that Alonso is planning to have a conversation with Vinícius on Wednesday, when the team returns to training. After their talk, the coach will decide whether to issue a verbal warning or hand down a more serious punishment by keeping the player out of the upcoming matches.

This season, the Brazilian has played thirteen matches, netting five goals and providing three assists.

Recall: The Brazilian winger was furious after being substituted in the match against the Blaugrana and, as he left the pitch, refused to shake hands with the Madrid boss. This behavior sparked discontent within the squad and among the club's management.

