Star coach rejected by Napoli

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is actively looking for a new coach for his club.

He recently approached star Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is now in charge of Real Madrid.

According to ITASportPress, Ancelotti categorically rejected the offer to lead the Italian champion.

Recall that last season, Napoli were coached by Luciano Spalletti. After winning Serie A, he left his post to take some time off.