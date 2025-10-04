Springboks back on top! South Africa defends title at The Rugby Championship

South Africa clinches the tournament crown for the second year running

The South African national team has claimed The Rugby Championship title for the second consecutive year, edging out Argentina 29-27 in a nail-biting clash.

The Springboks faced a stern test, spending much of the first half under immense pressure. However, solid defense and the relentless power of their forwards allowed the reigning champions to turn the tide in the second half.

Despite all the adversity, South Africa once again proved their grit and resilience, defending their crown under constant pressure—every match after the loss to New Zealand felt like a final.

It’s worth noting that the Springboks have also won the Tri Nations three times—the predecessor to The Rugby Championship. The South Africans have now lifted this trophy for a third time, after previous triumphs in 2019 and 2024.