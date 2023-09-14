Spiderman star Tom Holland defends Harry Maguire after England's match with Scotland

The Manchester United defender, coming on as a substitute in a friendly match between England and Scotland, again became the hero of memes and attracted a storm of criticism in Britain. The fans already booed the Englishman every time he met the ball, and in the 67th minute Harry cut the ball into his goal after a cross from the flank from Andy Robertson.

One of those who expressed words of support for the former Red Devils captain was British actor Tom Holland:

'It’s incredibly difficult to be a professional footballer, you experience crazy pressure every time you go on the field, especially in the national team’s T-shirt. I admire the way he handles criticism and when he goes out on the field he tries his best and gives his all to the game. I think he's a great footballer and he's been a huge asset to England over the years. Yes, Harry made a mistake last night, but he had to stick his foot out in the hope of blocking Robertson's cross. These things happen in football. I really admire Harry, how he has withstood this wave of criticism and returned to the field every time. He seems like a good guy', - , Holland told Football Daily.

The player himself said he could cope with all the criticism he received after England's difficult match against Scotland, adding that any pressure he could withstand from fans was a positive thing.